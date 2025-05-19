A Burnley fan will miss out on following the Clarets to the Premier League.

Sean Lloyd (34) ran on to the pitch to Turf Moor at full-time of Burnley’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield United which clinched promotion on Monday 21st April.

He shouldn’t have been in the stadium in the first place, as he was already subject to a football banning order.

His actions landed him a new five-year ban from football grounds.

Lloyd, of Station Road, Cross Hills, Keighley, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court last Friday (May 16th).

He pleaded guilty to going on the playing area at a football match – under Section 4 of the Football Offences Act – and breaching the terms of a football banning order.

Lloyd was given a five-year football banning order, with conditions not to go in the vicinity of Turf Moor and Burnley town centre four hours before kick-off and four hours afterwards on the day of home matches.

He cannot go within five miles of the football ground where Burnley are playing an away fixture.

Lloyd was fined £660, ordered to pay £85 costs and pay a victim surcharge of £286.

PC Byron Worrall, Lancashire Police's Football Risk Management Officer, said of the decision: “Sean Lloyd’s behaviour in entering the playing area was totally unacceptable. He was flouting a football banning order by being at the ground.

“I hope the lengthy ban imposed on Lloyd by the court sends out a message that behaviour like this will not be tolerated.”