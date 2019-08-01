Burnley FC in the Community support victims of crime as part of Victim Friendly Organisations scheme

Burnley Football Club's official charity, Burnley FC in the Community, have pledged support to victims of crime as they announced a partnership with Lancashire Victim Services as part of their Victim Friendly Organisations scheme.

A new initiative launched by the charity to accredit business in Lancashire as supporters of victims of crime, the Victim Friendly Organisations concept offers local groups the opportunity to train staff on the impact of crime, the support available, and how to best communicate with someone who has fallen victim.

Lancashire Victim Services, funded by the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, are part of national charity Victim Support and offer immediate and long-term support to victims of all crimes. Their team of specialist case workers provide practical help and emotional support, whether or not they choose to report the incident to the police.

“We are delighted to welcome BFCitC as our latest Victim Friendly Organisation to help us spread awareness of the impact of crime and provide the best possible support for victims to begin to rebuild their lives," said Faye Speed from Lancashire Victim Services. “The Victim Friendly Organisation programme is open to businesses, clubs, societies, and other charities who want to help us in supporting victims of crime.

“Once signed up, organisations will go through initial training on supporting victims of crime and then have access to specialist workshops on specific crime types such as domestic abuse and hate crime," Faye added. "It’s a great opportunity for individuals to learn new skills and for organisations to become part of a wider community helping to tackle the impact of crime in Lancashire.”

Ged Byrne, Youth Crime Reduction Officer at Burnley FC in the Community, commented: “This training is important because, as a charity, we engage with people across the community through our programmes. As a result, we may come across individuals who are victims of crime and it is key that we can identify, provide support and signpost these people to Lancashire Victim Services.

“We believe BFCitC is the first football club charity in the UK to be a Victim Friendly Organisation which is something we are very proud of," Ged continued. "We are positive this victim-first approach will make a real difference in our communities.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "Since this programme launched we have seen a really keen interest from organisations to get involved and become Victim Friendly Organisations, which provide another way for those who are victims of crime to access the help and support they need.

"Supporting victims of crime is a key priority for me so seeing Burnley FC in the Community become the latest organisation to gain this accreditation is great news," the commissioner explained. "I hope this gives even more people the confidence and the information they need to access support if they have fallen victim to crime."

For more information on how to become a Victim Friendly Organisation contact faye.speed@victimsupport.org.uk.