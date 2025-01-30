Burnley fan given a three-year football banning order after racially abusing a Blackburn Rovers player at Turf Moor

By Dominic Collis
Published 30th Jan 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 12:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been given a three-year football banning order after racially abusing a Blackburn Rovers player during the East Lancashire Derby in August.

During the 1-1 draw at Turf Moor, Neil Jeffrey (61) was heard to shout a racist slur towards Blackburn Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye who had just been given a red card.

The incident, which happened in the Jimmy McIlroy Stand, was reported to Burnley Football Club, who informed the police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following enquiries, Jeffrey was identified and interviewed under caution on suspicion of Racially Aggravated Public Order. He fully admitted the offence.

Neil Jeffrey, 61, was heard to shout a racist slur towards Blackburn Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye at Turf MoorNeil Jeffrey, 61, was heard to shout a racist slur towards Blackburn Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye at Turf Moor
Neil Jeffrey, 61, was heard to shout a racist slur towards Blackburn Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye at Turf Moor

Jeffrey, of Roe Greave Road, Oswaldtwistle, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 27th) where he pleaded guilty to Racially Aggravated Public Order.

As well as being given the football banning order, Jeffrey was fined £400, ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.

PC Byron Worrall, of Lancashire Police, said: “Behaviour of this nature has no place in society and will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley football clubs or the courts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you do decide to behave in this abhorrent way, Lancashire Police will work with Blackburn Rovers and Burnley football clubs to identify you and put you before the courts.”

Neil Jeffrey, 61, was heard to shout a racist slur towards Blackburn Rovers striker Makhtar GueyeNeil Jeffrey, 61, was heard to shout a racist slur towards Blackburn Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye
Neil Jeffrey, 61, was heard to shout a racist slur towards Blackburn Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye
Read More
Lloyds Banking Group to close its Halifax Nelson branch

A Burnley Football Club spokesperson said: “Burnley Football Club has a zero-tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any sort and will continue to enforce and support all efforts to eradicate this kind of behaviour.

“The club moved swiftly to assist in identifying the individual and stand together with the police and football authorities to make matches a safer place for all supporters.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice