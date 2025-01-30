Burnley fan given a three-year football banning order after racially abusing a Blackburn Rovers player at Turf Moor
During the 1-1 draw at Turf Moor, Neil Jeffrey (61) was heard to shout a racist slur towards Blackburn Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye who had just been given a red card.
The incident, which happened in the Jimmy McIlroy Stand, was reported to Burnley Football Club, who informed the police.
Following enquiries, Jeffrey was identified and interviewed under caution on suspicion of Racially Aggravated Public Order. He fully admitted the offence.
Jeffrey, of Roe Greave Road, Oswaldtwistle, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 27th) where he pleaded guilty to Racially Aggravated Public Order.
As well as being given the football banning order, Jeffrey was fined £400, ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.
PC Byron Worrall, of Lancashire Police, said: “Behaviour of this nature has no place in society and will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley football clubs or the courts.
“If you do decide to behave in this abhorrent way, Lancashire Police will work with Blackburn Rovers and Burnley football clubs to identify you and put you before the courts.”
A Burnley Football Club spokesperson said: “Burnley Football Club has a zero-tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any sort and will continue to enforce and support all efforts to eradicate this kind of behaviour.
“The club moved swiftly to assist in identifying the individual and stand together with the police and football authorities to make matches a safer place for all supporters.”