Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been given a three-year football banning order after racially abusing a Blackburn Rovers player during the East Lancashire Derby in August.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the 1-1 draw at Turf Moor, Neil Jeffrey (61) was heard to shout a racist slur towards Blackburn Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye who had just been given a red card.

The incident, which happened in the Jimmy McIlroy Stand, was reported to Burnley Football Club, who informed the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following enquiries, Jeffrey was identified and interviewed under caution on suspicion of Racially Aggravated Public Order. He fully admitted the offence.

Neil Jeffrey, 61, was heard to shout a racist slur towards Blackburn Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye at Turf Moor

Jeffrey, of Roe Greave Road, Oswaldtwistle, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 27th) where he pleaded guilty to Racially Aggravated Public Order.

As well as being given the football banning order, Jeffrey was fined £400, ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.

PC Byron Worrall, of Lancashire Police, said: “Behaviour of this nature has no place in society and will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley football clubs or the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you do decide to behave in this abhorrent way, Lancashire Police will work with Blackburn Rovers and Burnley football clubs to identify you and put you before the courts.”

Neil Jeffrey, 61, was heard to shout a racist slur towards Blackburn Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye

A Burnley Football Club spokesperson said: “Burnley Football Club has a zero-tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any sort and will continue to enforce and support all efforts to eradicate this kind of behaviour.

“The club moved swiftly to assist in identifying the individual and stand together with the police and football authorities to make matches a safer place for all supporters.”