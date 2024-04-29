Burnley drunk who bottled taxi driver in face is jailed
Craig Davies, of Elizabeth Street, Burnley, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and was sentenced to 40 months in jail at Liverpool Crown Court. The court heard how at around 8am on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, a drunken Davies was carrying a bottle of wine and smoking a cigarette when approached the victim’s cab which was parked in the rank at Liverpool Lime Street station.
The driver refused the fare given the visible level of Davies intoxication to which Davies responded by swearing at him and trying to get in the front passenger seat. Realising the door was locked he began headbutting the window. Fearing the glass would smash, the driver, who was 62 at the time of the attack, got out of the car and confronted Davies who smashed the glass wine bottle he was carrying on a metal bollard and slashed him across the face with it.
Davies was identified by the victim just minutes later and British Transport Police officers arrested him on suspicion of assault.
Investigating officer DC Juliet Thomas said: “This was a horrifying attack on a man who was simply earning a living and attempting to protect his property. The victim has been left traumatised by what happened and feels nervous going about his everyday job, this in addition to the permanent facial scarring which Davies inflicted in his alcohol fuelled rage.
“Being intoxicated and claiming to thus have little memory of such a vicious attack is no defence as is clearly demonstrated by the sentence handed down by the courts.”