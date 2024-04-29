Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Craig Davies, of Elizabeth Street, Burnley, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and was sentenced to 40 months in jail at Liverpool Crown Court. The court heard how at around 8am on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, a drunken Davies was carrying a bottle of wine and smoking a cigarette when approached the victim’s cab which was parked in the rank at Liverpool Lime Street station.

The driver refused the fare given the visible level of Davies intoxication to which Davies responded by swearing at him and trying to get in the front passenger seat. Realising the door was locked he began headbutting the window. Fearing the glass would smash, the driver, who was 62 at the time of the attack, got out of the car and confronted Davies who smashed the glass wine bottle he was carrying on a metal bollard and slashed him across the face with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Davies

Davies was identified by the victim just minutes later and British Transport Police officers arrested him on suspicion of assault.

Investigating officer DC Juliet Thomas said: “This was a horrifying attack on a man who was simply earning a living and attempting to protect his property. The victim has been left traumatised by what happened and feels nervous going about his everyday job, this in addition to the permanent facial scarring which Davies inflicted in his alcohol fuelled rage.