Burnley drug-driver owned up to offences against legal advice

A drug-driver, involved in a collision with a motorcyclist, has been banned from the roads for three years.

Tony Bruce tested positive for cocaine in his system, when he gave a sample of saliva to police who went to his home several hours after the incident.

Burnley magistrates heard the 46-year-old, who wasn’t insured, owned up to drug-drive offences against legal advice.

The defendant wasn’t to blame for the afternoon collision in Oxford Road, Burnley, on June 6th, the court was told.

Police had gone to the scene and Bruce was breath tested for alcohol.

The reading was 0 and he was allowed to return home. Later in the afternoon, officers went to his address and took a drug wipe, which was positive for cocaine. He was arrested and taken to the police station, where a blood sample showed 266 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine, the main metabolite of cocaine, per litre of blood.

The limit allowed is 50. He also had diazepam in his blood, the Bench heard.

The defendant, who had 35 offences on his record, committed a like offence in 2016 and a three -ear ban was mandatory.

Mr Daniel Frazer, defending Bruce, told the hearing he had taken substances the day before and believed he was OK to drive. He believed he had insurance.

Police were called and he didn’t seem to be under the influence of any substance. He stayed at the scene, helped the police and they didn’t think anything was wrong with him and let him go home.

The solicitor said the police went round to his house four hours later. Bruce could have said he had taken something after driving, but he didn’t.

Mr Frazer added: " It’s somewhat against advice that he’s pleaded guilty.”

The defendant, of Hufling Court, Burnley, admitted two counts of driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

The Bench, who said one drug was the by-product of another, was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.