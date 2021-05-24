Burnley drug dealer jailed for three years after guilty plea

David Green was arrested by officers from Burnley Taskforce in April 2020, and this week was sentenced to three years in prison.

A police spokesman said: "The Taskforce remain committed to taking drug dealers off the streets of Burnley and will continue to target people involved in the supply of drugs to keep our community safe.

"Anyone who wants to report drug dealing in their area can contact us on 101 or information can be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.

