A Burnley drug dealer has been jailed after being caught with up to £100,000 worth of class B drugs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Danson appeared at Chester Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison. The 42-year-old, of Beatrice Avenue, had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (amphetamine).

Mark was caught last August after being stopped by officers in Cheshire for driving while using a mobile phone. Officers from the Cheshire Police Roads and Crime Unit were patrolling the M6 when they spotted Danson driving a grey Mitsubishi Shogun while using a mobile phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police stopped the car, and Danson was issued with the paperwork for the driving offence. After issuing the penalty notice, officers conducted a number of checks on the vehicle, at which point Danson appeared uncomfortable and stood in front of the boot in an attempt to stop officers looking inside. Due to his behaviour, officers searched the boot where they discovered several bags containing 62.5kg of amphetamine, with an estimated value of £40-£100k. Danson was arrested at the scene and during questioning he claimed that he was transporting the drugs for somebody else in order to pay off a drugs debt.

Cheshire Police have seized up to £100,000 worth of Class B drugs (amphetamine) from Burnley drug dealer Mark Danson.

Following the sentencing, Police Constable Tyler Campbell, of Crewe Proactive CID, said: “This is another fantastic result, following a simple stop check for driving while using a mobile phone we’ve recovered up to £100,000 worth of Class B drugs and another drug dealer is now behind bars.

“The impact that illegal drugs have on our communities cannot be underestimated, which is why we will not stop with our efforts to make Cheshire a hostile environment for criminals.

“I hope this result sends out a strong warning to other offenders that if you come to Cheshire to commit crime, you will be caught and you will be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their area can report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.