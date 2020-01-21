Burnley drink-driver was caught over the limit after going out to buy cancer-stricken dad breakfast

A drink-driver who got behind the wheel to get his cancer-stricken dad breakfast will no longer be able to take him to hospital appointments now he is banned.

Aigars Jurgelans, who was more than twice the limit, was caught at about 3am, after police spotted him swerving and straddling two lanes in Rossendale Road, Burnley.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the town’s magistrates: "He was stopped at that point, cooperated with the police and clearly he had been drinking.”

The court was told Jurgelans blew 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

The 47-year-old Latvian, who has no previous convictions, was not represented by a solicitor. He said he had been drinking the night before and had had four hours sleep before driving.

The defendant told the hearing: "I drive to Tesco for food for my dad, for breakfast, because he is sick. He has cancer and all the time I drive to hospitals everywhere."

Jurgelans, of Florence Avenue, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol in Manchester Road, in the town, on January 5th.

The food factory worker was disqualified for 20 months. He was fined £270 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs