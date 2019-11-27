Burnley drink-driver stopped after his mother called police

A drink-driver more than twice the limit was caught after his mother called the police, a court heard.

Jason Tootle, 49, was detained after police were told he had left the property in a vehicle and had been taking alcohol. Officers pulled him over at about 5pm and he apologised and owned up to drink-driving.

Burnley magistrates were told how Tootle blew 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35. Mr Sardar Asghar, defending, said Tootle had been driving for 13 years and had an impeccable record.

For the last few years, he had been suffering from mental health problems, including depression, and had turned to alcohol. He had not wallowed in self-pity, he had sought counselling and had registered with Inspire, the alcohol treatment service.

The solicitor told the hearing Tootle, who had taken medication and had been drinking, had argued with his mother and partner. He continued: "In a state of not realising what was going on, he decided to drive away in his car.”

Mr Asghar said: "This is somebody who has demonstrated genuine remorse. He works in Halifax so his job is at serious risk. He cares for his mother, takes her to appointments and she relies heavily on him. It’s going to have an effect on a lot of people’s lives, not just his.”

The defendant, of Nairne Street, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Albion Street, in the town, on November 10. He was fined £253, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 18 months.