Burnley drink-driver caught more than three times the limit

A drink-driver more than three times the limit could be facing jail.

Robert Fothergill, 36, who has a previous conviction for excess alcohol from 2017, blew 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35, Burnley magistrates heard.

Fothergill was caught on Trafalgar Street in the town on November 21st after an accident. He admitted driving with excess alcohol and no licence. His case was adjourned until January 14, for a pre-sentence report and the defendant, of Yorkshire Street in Burnley, was given an interim disqualification.