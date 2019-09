A drink-driver was almost twice the limit after he was caught in Padiham, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Mohammed Abdul Shabir (23) gave a test at the police station, which showed 131 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit is 80.

Shabir, of Colne Road, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Burnley Road, on April 3rd.

He was fined £80, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 12 months.