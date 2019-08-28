Burnley dad scratched Big Window bouncer's face after being asked to leave

A new dad reached out and grabbed at a bouncer’s face when the victim was trying to get him out of a Burnley pub, a court heard.

Skip company worker Jack Brooks, said to have had more drink than he should have done, had been asked to leave the Big Window. When John Hall put out his arm to encourage him, he was assaulted and left with scratches and a mark to the inside of his lip.

The town’s magistrates were told how 27-year-old Brooks, who has a criminal record, has served time, and is on licence, had grabbed the victim’s lip with three fingers, causing a deep scratch in his mouth.

Brooks, who couldn’t remember what happened, didn’t want to watch CCTV of the incident and owned up. Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said Mr Hall was working as security and at about 10.45pm Brooks had been annoying other customers by being boisterous and pestering them.

He asked him to leave, but the defendant took up a fighting stance, swore at him, and told him to go away. Mr Hall again politely asked him to go and raised his arm to guide him to the door. Mrs Yates continued: "His behaviour escalated. He lunged towards him and raised his left hand to his face, scratching his eye and both sides of his nose in one motion.”

Mr Mark Williams, defending, told the court Brooks apologised in his interview. The solicitor continued: "He went back in [the pub] and apologised for what he had done. He did not see the doorman. He went in and spoke with the manager of the premises and has been told he is allowed to go back in. He has not been barred.”

Mr Williams went on: "He concedes he had been drinking and perhaps had more than he should have done.”

The solicitor said Brooks was on licence, which would finish in September, and he would be supervised. Mr Williams added: "There is still, perhaps, an issue with alcohol. He has a young child and is in full-time employment.”

The defendant, of Rosehill Road in Burnley, admitted assault by beating on August 9th. He was fined £300 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and £50 compensation.