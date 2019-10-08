Burnley dad's concern after teenage son has bike stolen at knifepoint in hospital grounds

The father of a teenage boy who had his bike stolen at knifepoint in the grounds of Burnley General Hospital has spoken of his shock at the frightening robbery.

Mr Andy Hodgson contacted the Express over his concerns following the robbery on Friday evening when his 15-year-old boy had his mountain bike stolen by an older teenager armed with a small knife.

A similar bike to the one stolen

The bike, a CUBE full suspension mountain bike, black with yellow markings, is worth around £3,000.

Engineer Mr Hodgson said: "My son was scared and feared being stabbed during the robbery and he is still in shock due to the violence and being threatened with a knife.

"I am upset the bike has been stolen but thankfully my son is safe and not injured. He could have been stabbed if he resisted anymore, a person who carries a knife may think they have no intention of using it and its only for fear, but self-control is lost in these situations and innocent victims have died.

"My son is so shocked and struggling to come to terms with what happened. We hear reports all the time with regards to knife crime, but you don't expect it round here. It doesn't seem real and my son never considered himself at risk."

Mr Hodgson said a passing dog walker spotted the robbery and called 999 with police quick to respond. Officers later visited thier home and took a statement but the concerned father has not heard anything back from the police since.

He added: "There are CCTV cameras in the area of the attack and I want to get his bike back, but I want the person identified and caught more than anything.

"The public need to be made aware of this for their own safety, as the knife might be used if the person does this again."

The robbery took place outside the old A and E entrance to the hospital in Casterton Avenue at around 7-40pm on Friday.

Police confirmed they are still investigating but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1310 of October 4th.