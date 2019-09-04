Burnley dad drove past police while under the influence of drink

A drink-driver pulled over after he drove a Land Rover Discovery with a flat tyre past police, was “stumbling, laughing and very jovial," a court heard.

Father-of-three Zack Slater (40) “stank of alcohol", was arrested after giving a positive roadside breath test and blew 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Burnley magistrates were told how the self-employed window fitter had been running a successful company in Scotland until he was diagnosed with cancer. He underwent a long period of chemotherapy, was unable to work, lost his business and money problems led to depression.

His marriage broke down and he moved back in with his mother. Slater had started work again, but wouldn’t be able to get there once banned.

Mrs Philippa White (prosecuting) said a police officer was dealing with an unconnected matter on Todmorden Road in the town at about 1-15am and an officer’s vehicle was blocking the road.

The defendant drove towards him with full beam on, right up to the car’s bumper.

She said: "The officer moved to clear the road and noticed the Land Rover Discovery waiting to pass had a nearside flat tyre. He shouted to the driver to pull over, but he kept on driving.

"The window was open and he thought the driver would have heard the request. The officer turned his vehicle round and drove after the Land Rover. He activated his emergency lights and the vehicle stopped."

Slater had no previous convictions.

Mr Ben Leech (defending) said Slater bitterly regretted the position he found himself in. The solicitor told the court: "The implications of the loss of his licence will be massive to him.”

Mr Leech said the defendant had described a difficult past few years. His 15-year-old son was now living with Slater.

Mr Leech added: "That gave him the impetus to get himself back into work. He has started work again as a self-employed glazier and has got himself work in Warrington, for English Heritage. He will undoubtedly lose his licence for a significant period and it would be difficult to get there.”

The defendant, of Myrtle Grove, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol, on August 1st. He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge and was banned for 20 months.