Burnley cyclist went 'tooled' to raise cash for parents' funerals

A cyclist caught out "up to no good" at night was tooled up for crime to raise cash towards his parents' funerals, a court heard.



Jason Hardacre had been arrested after police got reports of a man on a bike shining a light into cars and back yards in a street in Burnley. The 46-year-old claimed he wasn't the man they were looking for, but owned up to being on his way to a tip to cut copper wire to weigh in.

The town's magistrates were told how Hardacre's mum and dad had both passed away and his soldier nephew had helped towards the costs of their funerals. Hardacre felt guilty over not contributing and wanted to pay his relative back.

Mrs Tracy Yates (prosecuting) told the court a witness rang to say they had seen a man on a bike shining a light into cars and back yards.

Police went to the area and about an hour later located Hardacre on Padiham Road. He matched the description given by the witness and was found to have a head torch, two screwdrivers, a G-clamp, another torch, some wire cutters, gloves and a black hold-all with him.

Mrs Yates said he was interviewed and said he had intended to go to the tip and cut wire. He insisted he had left his home just before being arrested and said the person looking into cars wasn't him.

She continued: "However, he did say he left his home address to commit crime, to go to the tip and cut wire so he could sell it as scrap metal."

The defendant, who had 33 offences on his record, denied he was going to break into cars.

Mr David Lawson (defending) said unfortunately Hardacre had lost both his mum and his dad. His nephew, who had been in the Army, had helped towards the funeral costs.

The solicitor added: "He (Hardacre) is feeling some guilt at that, about not being able to contribute and he wanted to pay his nephew back."

Mr Lawson said the defendant, who had been on his bike on the way to Heasandford waste tip, was last in trouble in 2013. The former joiner lived alone with his dog and was on employment and support allowance.

The defendant, of Bread Street, Burnley, admitted going equipped for theft on February 16th. He was given an eight week, daily 7pm to 7am curfew and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.