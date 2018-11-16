Burnley Council could be rewarded for driving local economy

Burnley Borough Council has been shortlisted for an award at the prestigious Local Government Chronicle Awards 2019.



The council has been shortlisted in the Driving Growth category for its work on improving the local economy.

Coun. Asif Raja, executive member for Economy and Growth, said: "I am very pleased that the judging panel have recognised the work we have been doing. The council’s focus on promoting prosperity for all in these uncertain times is unwavering.

"We have a new plan for the town centre and canalside areas of Burnley, and in the coming years, Padiham is going to benefit from new investment in flood defence, housing and town centre improvement.”

In 2013, Burnley was named the “most enterprising place” in the UK. Between 2009 and 2016, private sector jobs growth was up 23% compared to the regional average of 12%. Over that time, the borough’s GVA (Gross Value Added - a measure of economic output) was up 32%, compared to the regional average of 18%.

Coun. Mark Townsend, leader of the council, added: “We are of course proud that we have been shortlisted; the borough has achieved a lot in recent years.

“But as I’ve said before, we cannot ever stand still and expect the borough to continue to improve. The council will work with schools, the university, businesses and the rest of the public sector to keep on moving us forward.”

The Local Government Chronicle awards are the biggest and most prestigious celebration of excellence in local government. Burnley Council will join other local authorities at the awards ceremony in London on March 19th, where the winners will be announced.