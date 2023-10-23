Burnley Council and Lancashire Police have teamed up with partners to launch a multi-agency initiative to tackle issues raised by residents in Burnley.

The initiative follows concerns raised by residents in Queensgate about anti-social behaviour, crime, environmental issues and housing conditions.

One resident recently highlighted the problems during a meeting of the full council. They were reported to the police’s Burnley Neighbourhood Policing team.

Councillors, council staff, police officers, staff from the council’s waste and street cleansing contractor Urbaser and community leaders met with residents at St Cuthbert’s Church to launch the initiative.

Photo shows representatives from Burnley Council, Lancashire Police, community leaders and other partners with local residents at St Cuthbert's Church

Residents will see increased activity with the aim of creating a safer, more welcoming environment for those who live in the area and visitors alike. This includes a clean up of the area from the waste contractor Urbaser.

Burnley Council leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar said: “We've listened to the concerns and issues raised by residents and immediately liaised with colleagues at Lancashire Police to organise this combined, partnership approach to see what can be done to address them.

“Burnley Council is working hard in the Queensgate area, and across our borough, to address issues such as anti-social behaviour, littering, fly-tipping and dog fouling, as well as the problem of long-term empty properties and improving housing conditions to improve the quality of life for residents.”

East Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Mark Winstanley, said: “We are dedicated to improving the quality of life for everyone in Queensgate and ensuring those who live in the area feel safe and welcome.

“We take reports of issues seriously and would ask that our communities continue to tell us their concerns, and we are working closely with Burnley Council and other partners to tackle and prevent anti-social behaviour.”

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: “Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and an issue that residents repeatedly raised.

“Importantly, this team is working with our partners to find long terms solutions to address the underlying issues that cause ASB in the first place. In addition, £56,000 has been given to Burnley through my Safer Lancashire Neighbourhood Fund to address ASB concerns and deter offending.”

