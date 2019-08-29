Burnley bar manager working in Australia banned from UK roads after drink-driving charge

A bar manager, formerly of Burnley, has been banned from UK roads for drink-driving but is working in Australia and hopes to stay there.

Adam Mark Foster, 37, was caught at 4.30am after he crashed his BMW into the side of traffic lights and a lamppost. The airbag had been deployed and Foster was standing by the car. He smelled of alcohol and blew 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside. The legal limit is 35, a court heard.

The defendant was taken to hospital where a test showed 138 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80. He was interviewed, admitted driving at the time of the crash, but made no comment after that, the town’s magistrates were told.

Foster was not present for the hearing but was represented by Mr Mark Williams, who told the court he remained with his vehicle after the accident and waited for police to attend. The solicitor said Foster was working away in Australia. Mr Williams continued: "From his point of view, hopefully he’s emigrated. He wants to extend that to stay there permanently.”

"He realised he would be over the limit and it was a foolish decision," Mr Williams added. "Fortunately, nobody else was involved in the accident. Nobody was hurt."

Foster admitted, through Mr Williams, driving when above the alcohol limit on Active Way in Burnley on April 14th. He was fined £350 with a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. The defendant, who had no previous convictions, was banned for 17 months.