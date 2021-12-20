Burnley and Pendle Special Constables praised for their heroism and inspiration

At a recent ceremony, opened by Chief Constable Chris Rowley at Hutton Headquarters, a number of the Special Constabulary’s finest were recognised for their outstanding contributions in 2021.

Chief Constable Rowley said: “I would like to thank the award winners and all those who were nominated for their invaluable efforts to keeping the people of Lancashire safe from harm. Although they don’t do it for the praise, it’s important that we take to time to recognise the selfless contributions they make and thank them for all their efforts over the last 12 months.

“It was truly humbling to hear the individual stories of all the nominees, as well as the praise from their regular colleagues who really do appreciate everything the Specials do. It is clear that the Special Constabulary is an invaluable resource here in Lancashire, with the volunteers not only sharing their time but also their varied skill sets and life experiences.”

Chief Constable Chris Rowley (left) with Special Constable Dave Reid

The award for Student Officer of the Year was given to S/Cons Dave Reid, who works out of Burnley Police Station.

A former PCSO and current Burnley Police Cadet Co-ordinator, S/Cons Reid made an arrest on his first ever shift and is described by colleagues as somebody who’s not afraid to get stuck in. He also showed selflessness and bravery in helping to save the life of a woman in crisis on the M65.

The award for Supervisor of the Year went to S/Insp Paul Shoreman, who works out of Colne Police Station. S/Insp Shoreman, who joined the Specials in 2008, was described by his colleagues as calm and level-headed in distressing and difficult situations.

S/Insp Shoreman recently organised a 4X4 operation in Waterfoot, which targeted off road motorcycling, and is using his day job knowledge to help develop the Specials Rural Task force.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley (left) with Special Inspector Paul Shoreman

TS/Sgt Marin McCourt, who works out of Colne Police Station was a runner-up.

The award for Special Constable of the Year went to S/Sgt James Boult, who works out of Burnley Police Station. S/Sgt Boult, who also works full-time in the Force Control Room, was described by colleagues as enthusiastic, self-motivated and someone who plays a big part in boosting team moral.

S/Sgt Boult regularly identifies vulnerable people and youngsters at risk of becoming involved in criminality to allow support services to carry out early intervention work. He was recently first at the scene of a robbery and his clear and concise information led to the suspect quickly being arrested and the stolen property retrieved.