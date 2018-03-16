Burnley and Pendle drug gang jailed

Four men have been jailed for a total of more than 14 years for their roles in a Burnley and Pendle drugs conspiracy.

Haroon Rafiq (44) Tariq McGlynn (37) Darren Wilkinson (39) and Wasim Shah (32) supplied cocaine in the town in 2015.

The gang members

On January 30th 2015 officers from Lancashire Constabulary’s Targeted Crime Team executed a warrant at a house in King Street Terrace, Brierfield and found Rafiq and McGlynn inside.

A search revealed 10g of cocaine, knotted plastic bags and electronic scales. Rafiq and McGlynn were arrested and bailed.

On October 15th 2015 officers forced entry to a house in Every Street to find Rafiq in the bathroom.

On seeing the officers, he threw a mobile phone in the sink, but as he was detained, four wraps of cocaine, cash and SIM cards were found in the pocket of his shorts.

A search of the property revealed £420 cash, mobile phones, SIM cards and paperwork in Rafiq’s name, along with a car key to a Seat Leon, which contained a number of wraps of cocaine in the centre console.

Footage found at the house revealed Rafiq, Shah and Wilkinson holding drug dealing conversations in which Rafiq – who referred to himself as ‘Piddy’ – described himself as a drug dealer and spoke of his ‘stash’.

Rafiq, of Wheatley Lane Road, Burnley, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs; McGlynn, of Harvey Street, Nelson, was found guilty of possession with intent to supply class A drugs; Shah, of Westmoreland Street, Nelson, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and Wilkinson, of Halifax Road, Nelson, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Rafiq was jailed for seven years and nine months, McGlynn was jailed for three years and three months, Shah was jailed for two years and three months and Wilkinson was jailed for two years and two months.

Det. Insp Vinny De Curtis, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Targeted Crime Team, said: “During 2015, this gang, headed by Rafiq, sold cocaine to drug users in Nelson.

“This gang had access to several mobile phones, properties and a vehicle in which to carry out their trade.

"Today’s sentences show drug dealing will not be tolerated in Lancashire and we will find those responsible and bring them to justice.”