Police want to speak to this man regarding reports of assaults, threats to destroy or damage property and criminal damage.
Macaulay Worth (30) is around 5ft 8in tall, and of a stocky build with blue eyes and light brown hair.
He also uses the name Macaulay Gorton.
Worth has links to Burnley, Accrington, Blackburn, Thornton Cleveleys, Fleetwood, and Manchester.
If you see him, or know where he may be, please call 101 quoting log 0631 of 11th July.