Police want to speak to this man regarding reports of assaults, threats to destroy or damage property and criminal damage.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macaulay Worth (30) is around 5ft 8in tall, and of a stocky build with blue eyes and light brown hair.

He also uses the name Macaulay Gorton.

Worth has links to Burnley, Accrington, Blackburn, Thornton Cleveleys, Fleetwood, and Manchester.

If you see him, or know where he may be, please call 101 quoting log 0631 of 11th July.