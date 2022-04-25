Burglary at charity shop proves costly

The charity shop faces days of closure whilst the premises are investigated, repairs are made and the shop is tidied up.

Laura Roberts, Retail Manager at Age UK Lancashire, said: “The alert was raised by a local street cleaner who saw the glass in the front door had been smashed and called the police around 7-30am on Good Friday. Once in the shop it seems the thieves ripped the till from its position and then broke through a locked internal door to access the back-office space. They stole the safe from the manager’s office, which only included a small amount of cash, as thankfully Tracey, the shop manager had banked the takings the day prior, as per our procedure.”

The charity is set to lose out on at least two days of trade, plus now face a bill of up to £1000 to cover the cost of the damage. The total cost of the break in is estimated to be nearly £2,000. It is likely that donations have been damaged or potentially stolen, so the true cost of the break may be much greater.

A break-in has occurred at the Age UK Lancashire shop in Nelson

Laura Roberts added: “Tracey and the team of volunteers have been left devastated by this break in. They take huge pride in the appearance of the shop and to see their displays ransacked and the shop itself damaged is really upsetting for them. We are now working hard to get everything back in order and hoping there isn’t any further damage or stock stolen.”

The Nelson shop is one of the charity’s flagship stores, generating vital income to help them support vulnerable older people, as well as being a community hub where people visit for a chat and to find out what services and support is available.

The police are currently investigating the break in and working closely with the charity to ensure the culprits are brought to justice.