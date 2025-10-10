Burglars who targeted Roughlee homes and pub jailed
Liam O’Callaghan and Shaun Threlfall broke into a house in the Roughlee area on June 12th 2025 and stole items, including a Playstation.
Later that day, officers were called to reports of a criminal damage at The Bay Horse Inn in Roughlee. When they arrived, they found O’Callaghan inside the premises, and he was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Threlfall was arrested nearby and, following multiple enquiries, both were charged with multiple burglaries in a dwelling and a burglary other than a dwelling.
Liam O’Callaghan (38) of Bread Street, Burnley, and Shaun Threlfall (31) of Fernbank Court, Nelson, appeared at Burnley Crown Court on Tuesday September 30th, where they were sentenced. O’Callaghan received 45 months and Threlfall received 32 months in prison.
Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.