Burglars who targeted Roughlee homes and pub jailed

Two burglars who targeted homes in Roughlee have been jailed for a total of over six years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam O’Callaghan and Shaun Threlfall broke into a house in the Roughlee area on June 12th 2025 and stole items, including a Playstation.

Later that day, officers were called to reports of a criminal damage at The Bay Horse Inn in Roughlee. When they arrived, they found O’Callaghan inside the premises, and he was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Threlfall was arrested nearby and, following multiple enquiries, both were charged with multiple burglaries in a dwelling and a burglary other than a dwelling.

Liam O’Callaghan

Liam O’Callaghan (38) of Bread Street, Burnley, and Shaun Threlfall (31) of Fernbank Court, Nelson, appeared at Burnley Crown Court on Tuesday September 30th, where they were sentenced. O’Callaghan received 45 months and Threlfall received 32 months in prison.

Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.