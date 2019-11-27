Brierfield pensioner could face jail over indecent photographs of children

A Brierfield pensioner who had indecent photographs of children could be facing a possible jail term.

John Leslie Leaver had five images in his possession, one of them at Category A, the most serious level. The other pictures were of Category C. They featured children of around five years old, a court heard.

The 68-year-old, who has never been in trouble before, admitted one allegation of possessing an indecent photograph of a child and two counts of making indecent photographs of a child, between December 20th and 31st, 2017, at Brierfield.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told Burnley Magistrates: "The defendant has been contrite throughout.” She added: "There will be an application for a sexual harm prevention order at the sentencing.”

Mr David Lawson, for Leaver, said: "He fully co-operated with the police at the outset. There were genuine expressions of remorse, as far as you can so far as these offences are concerned."

The solicitor, who said a full risk assessment from multi agencies had taken place, added: ”Police were considering a caution.”

The defendant, of Barker Court, will be sentenced on January 21st, after a probation report has been compiled. He was told by Mr Graham Jagger, chairman of the Bench: "All options are still open to the court.”