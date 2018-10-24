Brierfield man nearly crashed on M65 following 'three drinks' after work

A Carphone Warehouse worker was caught over the driving limit in the early hours after drinks with work colleagues, a court heard.



Arbaz Khaliq (24) had been spotted driving very slowly and weaving in and out of lanes and onto the hard shoulder of the M65. He nearly crashed into the central reservation at one point.

Burnley magistrates were told how police, who were behind him, stopped him on the slip-road after he came off at junction 12. His breath smelled of alcohol and he blew 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside. The legal limit is 35.

At the police station he gave a sample showing 101 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80. The defendant had no previous convictions.

Mr David Norman, defending, said Khaliq rarely drank. He had been out with colleagues and had a meal and a few drinks. His intention had been to leave the car, but he felt unwell and felt the need to take himself home.

The solicitor continued: "Stupidly, he made the decision, after three drinks, to get in the car and drive."

Mr Norman said the defendant had regularly taken his mother to medical appointments. The solicitor added: "He is the only one that drives."

Khaliq, of Walter Street, Brierfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol, on June 30th. He was fined £239, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was banned for 12 months.