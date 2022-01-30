Brierfield driver who spun his car and hit four vehicles in Clitheroe accident banned from the road for 17 months
A Brierfield man, who was surrounded by residents after his vehicle collided with four parked cars in Clitheroe, has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 17 months.
The accident, in Chatburn Road, happened last month after the offender spun his car and crashed into the other vehicles.
Three men who alighted the suspect vehicle were flanked by neighbours who came out onto the street after hearing the noise caused by the crash.
The driver initially tried to claim that the driver 'had run away.'
The 23-year-old detained male later pleaded guilty at Blackburn Magistrates Court where the Bench handed him the driving ban.
Also before the court was a female driver who, when she was detained in Whalley Road, Clitheroe, at 7-15am on Christmas Eve, was found to be more than four times the legal drink drive limit.
A breath specimen read 143 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.
The bench gave her an Interim driving disqualification and are now awaiting pre sentence reports .