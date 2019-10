A drink-driver has been banned for a year after being caught in Brierfield.

Burnley magistrates were told how Kamran Akbar (26) gave a test showing 86 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when he was stopped in Halifax Road. The legal limit is 80.

The defendant, of Bird Street, Brierfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol on April 18th. He was fined £80, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.