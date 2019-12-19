Brierfield drink driver banned for a year

A motorist caught over the limit has lost his job as well as his licence as, a court heard, he was a professional driver.

Mohammad Haroon (28) was spotted in a van travelling eastbound on the M65, was followed by police from Junction 7 to Junction 12 and was swerving all over the road.

Burnley magistrates were told Haroon was stopped by officers at Junction 12. He smelled of drink, his eyes were glazed and he failed a roadside breath test. At the police station, he blew 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. He had no previous convictions.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, said he had made a mistake. He told the Bench: "I was distracted by the radio. The officer at the police station said he couldn’t tell I had had a drink. I have never been in trouble before. Driving is my job. I will now be unemployed.”

The defendant, of Brunswick Street, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol at Brierfield, on November 30th. He was fined £120, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for a year.