Break-in at Participation Works NW youth and community van in Burnley

A youth service is reeling after a break-in at its much-used youth and community van in Burnley led to damage and the theft of equipment.

The not-for-profit Particpation Works NW, which runs activities at Burnley Youth Theatre, is now counting the cost after thieves ransacked the van parked at an undisclosed location, taking everything of value including a power pack which runs the electricity, PS5, controllers and tablets.

The van travels around Burnley and Padiham, giving much-needed opportunities for young people in a safe environment. It supports hundreds of young people throughout the year, many of whome come to the group for help and support.

Devastated director Lynne Blackburn said: “The impact has been immediate and heartbreaking. We had activities planned every single day this summer – from youth engagement sessions to community gatherings for older residents. All of that has been thrown into uncertainty. Our van is now off the road until we can replace the stolen items and repair the damage.

“This was a senseless act that has robbed our community of opportunities to come together, support one another, and build positive futures. But we refuse to let it end there.

“We’ve set up a GoFundMe to help us cover the costs of repairs and replacement equipment. Every single donation, no matter the size, will help us get back out into the community where we’re needed most.

“Hopefully the police will be able to catch the despicable culprit. This will have a massive impact on all the young people we support. However, the team will still be out throughout the summer, and we will post updates on the areas soon on our Facebook page.”

The group’s GoFundMe page, set up to help raise some funds to get the van back on the road and continue to support the young people who rely on it, can be found on https://www.gofundme.com/f/raise-funds-for-our-youth-van?attribution_id=sl:a62ecf27-5527-41a4-b1d7-afda9bec8073&lang=en_GB&ts=1754982525&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp13_c&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link

The group celebrated its 20th birthday last year with an appearance at the Burnley Business Awards, being shortlisted in the small business category.

The small, not for profit youth and community organisation was established in March, 2004, and employs seven people.