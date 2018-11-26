Boy sexually assaulted in Burnley supermarket

Detectives are appealing for help to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault on a young boy in Burnley.



The seven-year-old boy was in the toilets at the Sainsbury’s supermarket on Active Way when he was approached by a man and sexually assaulted.

CCTV image

The incident happened between 1-25pm and 1-45pm yesterday (Sunday).

Police are investigating and have released these CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

Det. Sgt Rob Trickett, of East CID, said: “This is an extremely concerning assault on a young boy and I would appeal to anyone who recognises this man or who has any information which could assist to get in touch.

“The boy and his family are being supported by officers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0598 of November 25thor independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Immediate sightings should be reported by calling 999.