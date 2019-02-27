Boundary Mill thief stole clothes 'because he liked them'

A thief helped himself to a near £500 haul of clothes from Boundary Mill, just because he liked them, a court heard.

Car valeter Ilie Constantin Manole was caught by security staff watching CCTV, as he targeted the Colne store on February 5th.

Burnley magistrates were told how the 28-year-old Romanian didn't get away with the goods.

Miss Beth Pilling (prosecuting) told the court: "In interview, he simply said he liked the clothing and had no money to pay."

The defendant, who came to the UK about six months ago with his partner and young child, has never been in trouble before.

Mr David Leach (defending) said: "I think it was doomed from the start, given the high level of CCTV coverage at the store. He loses his good character today."

The defendant, of Fir Street, Nelson, admitted theft, to the value of £492.80. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and was told to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.