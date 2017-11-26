Botox clinic boss harassed by ex

A botox clinic boss was harassed by her ex partner, who repeatedly rang her with tales of woe after a boozing spree, a court heard.

Jobless Daniel Whillock (42) persisted in making unwanted phone calls to Julie Pawson, "whingeing and moaning" about how unfair his life is.

He also left voicemail messages at her place of work. Mother-of-three Miss Pawson, who didn't want to speak to Whillock, was upset by the contact and called the police, Burnley magistrates were told.

Miss Pawson, a nurse, formerly looked after chemotherapy patients. She owns Julie Pawson Aesthetics Ltd, an anti-ageing clinic in Ribchester.

The five-day harassment campaign by Whillock comes two years after he was cleared of attacking Miss Pawson, who had claimed at the same court he was obsessed with her.



The latest hearing was told Whillock had made full and frank admission to making the calls when he was arrested.



He was said to have lost his job after he started drinking and then drank more.

His solicitor Nick Dearing said: "Over a relatively short period, he goes on a drinking spree. He says he can't remember the number of times he called her. It was a rolling course of conduct over a short period.

"He's avoided alcohol. His drinking isn't daily. He understands it can cause him to offend. He is on employment and support allowance and is hoping to get back into work."



The defendant, of Phillips Lane, Colne, admitted harassing Miss Pawson, without violence, between September 30th and October 5th. He was given a 12-month community order, with 100 hours unpaid work.



Whillock, who must also pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge, also received a 12-month restraining order, banning him from contacting Miss Pawson directly or indirectly.