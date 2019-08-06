Boohoo employee sank teeth into company's health and safety manager

A drunk Boohoo employee sank his teeth into a company health and safety manager at the Burnley distribution centre’s mid-year party, a court heard

Calvin Law, whose partner had died just days before, bit Nick Davies on his arm and then kicked out at an officer, just missing his head, when police arrived.

Law had started trouble at the bash at Towneley Hall, as hundreds of workers from the online fashion firm were enjoying an evening of food, drink, music and staff presentations.

The town’s magistrates were told how 43-year-old Law had earlier been calmed down by Mr Davies, who he didn’t know, after his behaviour had been “quite animated.”

Within 20 minutes, the victim saw the defendant being restrained by three people at the marquee. He had a cut eye and was making threats to kill them. Mr Davies was holding the defendant when Law put his head down and Mr Davies suddenly felt pain in his left forearm.

Miss Parveen Akhtar (prosecuting), told the hearing Mr Davies would have suffered psychological harm from the assault, and suffered a large swelling to his arm, with redness and soreness. He had been attended to by paramedics at the scene.

Police had arrived and Law kicked out, connecting with an officer’s right upper arm. Law had six offences on his record.

Miss Cathryn Fell (defending) said he had not been in trouble for 15 years. His partner had died just before the incident.

She said: "It was not a repeated assault. There’s clearly a lack of premeditation. He certainly didn’t go out to assault anybody. He was going through a very difficult time at the time because of his partner’s death. He was pinned down on the floor. He had clearly had too much to drink and he’s not thinking straight.”

Law, of Bobbin Mill Close, Todmorden, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, and assaulting an emergency worker, on July 18th.

He was unconditionally bailed until September 11th for a pre-sentence report.