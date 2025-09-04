Two “bogus builders” who charged a householder in Crawshawbooth £37,000 for shoddy roof repairs valued at just £3,000 have been jailed.

Tom Lee (39) of Lower Eccleshill Road, Darwen, and Freddy Young (27) of Heys Lane, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

On Tuesday, Lee was jailed for two years and nine months, and Young for two years and five months.

Det Con Beth Turner, of Lancashire Police, said: “These two men were bogus builders who conned a man out of a large amount of money when carrying out roof repairs at his house.

“They continued to ask the victim for money over the course of several days, with the work they did being of a very poor standard.

“I welcome the prison sentences which the judge and I hope sends out the message that offences of this nature will not be tolerated by the police and courts.”

The fraud began when two men – one of them Lee - knocked on the victim’s door, saying his roof required work. A leaflet was handed to the victim - a man in his mid-60s - carrying the name ‘Roofing Repair Specialists’.

The men verbally quoted £12,000 for the roof repairs, new PVC facias, soffits, and gutters, £2,000 for scaffolding, and £2,000 to remove a neighbouring tree.

They requested £3,000 cash upfront to buy materials. The victim paid £400 in cash, and then withdrew £3,000 at the bank.

Lee and Young visited the house over the following few days, with the victim making payments to them.

Preston Crown Court Sessions House heard that the fraud was only ended when the man’s bank contacted the police, having seen their customer withdraw large sums of money to pay for the work.

Officers went to the house and found three men working there – Young and two others. A fourth man, believed to be Lee, left before police arrived.

An expert witness examined the work, valuing it at £3,000 and describing the workmanship as “shockingly poor”. The victim was left with £15,000 in repair costs after Lee's and Young's botched work.

Voice notes recovered from Lee’s phone included one of his contacts talking about the victim, saying: “This job, love it Tom, absolutely love it. There’s loads of lemons about.”

At the sentencing hearing, the victim read a statement to the court.

He said: “After the incident involving Tom Lee and Freddy Young, I was left without a watertight roof for about three months.

“There were water leaks in the attic, which I tried to catch in buckets and saucepans, and water dripped from the upstairs light fittings. I was at the mercy of bad weather, wind, and storms, and it snowed towards Christmas.

“Loads of rubbish were left on the front lawn, consisting of a pile of broken roof slates and rubble, making access very difficult.

“All the work done by Tom Lee and Freddy Young was shoddy and had to be removed before the new roofer could start. Some of the roof batons were not nailed down, and none of the roof tiles were nailed down.

“The edge tiles were not trimmed down properly, and there were no ridge tiles. If there had been high winds, the roof would probably have blown off.”

Victims can access free, confidential support at victimcarelancashire.org