BMW driver leads police on chase in Crawshawbooth
A BMW driver has had his vehicle seized after a police pursuit around Crawshawbooth, which came to an end due to a road block.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 5:34 pm
The police chase involving Burnley and Rossendale patrols ended on Crown Point Road.
A Burnley and Padiham Police spokesman said: "Burnley and Rossendale patrols had this BMW make off from them in Crawshawbooth. A pursuit was authorised which ended on Crown Point Road. Fortunately, for the officers the road is closed so the BMW driver quickly came to a stop at the road block.
"He gave himself up without further incident. He has been dealt with for various offences and his vehicle seized. Sometimes a little bit of luck is needed."