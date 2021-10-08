BMW driver leads police on chase in Crawshawbooth

A BMW driver has had his vehicle seized after a police pursuit around Crawshawbooth, which came to an end due to a road block.

By Faiza Afzaal
Friday, 8th October 2021, 5:34 pm

The police chase involving Burnley and Rossendale patrols ended on Crown Point Road.

A Burnley and Padiham Police spokesman said: "Burnley and Rossendale patrols had this BMW make off from them in Crawshawbooth. A pursuit was authorised which ended on Crown Point Road. Fortunately, for the officers the road is closed so the BMW driver quickly came to a stop at the road block.

"He gave himself up without further incident. He has been dealt with for various offences and his vehicle seized. Sometimes a little bit of luck is needed."

Police at the incident