A man who was arrested on suspicion of causing damage and using threatening and abusive words and behaviour towards an innocent member of staff within Burnley Bus Station has been jailed.

Andrew Ashworth from Blackburn has been sentenced this week to 18 weeks imprisonment for criminal damage and section 4a Public Order.

A police spokesman said: “We take these reports very seriously, this type of behaviour is unacceptable and those who conduct themselves in such a manner will be prosecuted.”