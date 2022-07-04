Police officers were called out at around 5-20pm on October 29th last year after a report of a sudden death in a house at River Way in the village.

Officers attended an address and found the body of a 45-year-old man, later named as James O'Hara. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by officers.

Detectives believe Mr O’Hara was assaulted on October 19th, with a post mortem examination linking his injuries to his death.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Blackburn man must appear in court charged with manslaughter following a death in Barrowford

A man in his 30s was initially arrested on suspicion of Mr O’Hara’s murder and bailed.