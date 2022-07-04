Police officers were called out at around 5-20pm on October 29th last year after a report of a sudden death in a house at River Way in the village.
Officers attended an address and found the body of a 45-year-old man, later named as James O'Hara. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by officers.
Detectives believe Mr O’Hara was assaulted on October 19th, with a post mortem examination linking his injuries to his death.
A man in his 30s was initially arrested on suspicion of Mr O’Hara’s murder and bailed.
A police spokesman has said today: “Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Michael Hannan, 31-years-old, of Tynwald Road, Blackburn, has been given summons for the offence of manslaughter. He is due to appear at Burnley Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday, July 5th).