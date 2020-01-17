Billington man in court for being drunk and disorderly

A 30-year-old man, accused of being drunk and disorderly, owned up to being drunk - but said he didn’t know if he had been disorderly.

Michael Gumm appeared before Burnley magistrates, which was told of 6-50am trouble on Back Lane, Grindleton, last December 28th.

Prosecutor, Mrs Alex Mann, outlined the prosecution case and then Gumm admitted the allegation in full. She told the court a police officer came across the defendant in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The car owner wanted Gumm, who looked like he had fallen asleep, removing. He stumbled out and when the officer tried to get his details off him, he said he wanted taking home. Mrs Mann said the defendant swore repeatedly, was warned, and again said he wanted to be taken home. She continued: "He carried on swearing whilst he was told he was being arrested. He was swearing in public with members of the public around.” She added: "This is a little out of character.”

Gumm, who is unemployed, was not represented by a solicitor. He told the hearing: "Sorry for doing it.” The defendant, of Abbey Terrace, Billington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay a £21 victim surcharge.