“There have been issues with the dilapidated condition and security of the former Belgarth Nursing Home, on the corner of Wheatley Lane Road Barrowford since early 2018,” explained Pendle Borough Council’s Planning, Economic Development and Regulatory Services manager Neil Watson.

"We needed to take enforcement action which included a long list of repairs required on the building which was dangerous and an eyesore - or the option to demolish.

“By the summer of 2020 it became apparent that whatever action was taken to secure the building was rapidly being undone by a lack of security for the whole site."

Burnley Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Tim Horsley, council’s Community Protection Coordinator issued a Community Protection Warning to the company in 2020, but problems continued.

Tim said: “We offered to work with the company to improve site security but unfortunately there was a significant lack of action. Young people continued to get into the site, breaking windows, climbing onto a roof and other anti-social behaviour.

"Residents have been worried about these ongoing problems, including the safety of young people accessing the site and causing further damage. Because of the lack of action we were forced to prosecute the owners.”

On July 7th, the court gave financial sentences on the companies involved with the former care home, to be paid within 28 days.

Belgarth Care Homes Ltd - £1,600 fine, £475 costs and £160 victim surcharge – totalling £2,235.

Sage Care Homes Limited - £4,000 fine, £687.50 costs and £400 victim surcharge – totalling £5087.50 for six breaches of Community Protection Notice.

In sentencing, magistrates commented that the company had done the bare minimum to comply with the Community Protection Notice and had not taken responsibility to improve matters.

Council leader, Coun. Nadeem Ahmed said: “I would like to thank residents, council staff and police for their tenacity in seeing this difficult case.

“The state of the home has been a concern for residents and us for several years, including safety issues and the impact this prominent building has had on the area.”