Barrowford man can only remember being sick on birthday night out in Burnley

A single dad's birthday celebrations weren't a night to remember, as he could recollect only one thing - being sick, a court heard.

Bathroom and kitchen fitter Adam Blackburn ended up being arrested after a drunken row outside Burnley police station. He had some cocaine on him, but couldn't remember having the drug either.

The 29-year-old's solicitor, Mr David Norman, told the town's magistrates: "He was told he was given it as a birthday present."

The hearing was told police went to help a taxi driver who was dealing with drunken passengers. A man and a woman were in discussion with the driver.

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) said: "The defendant swore at the police officer when given the opportunity to cooperate." Blackburn had no previous convictions.

Mr Norman told the hearing Blackburn had been out celebrating his birthday and had far too much to drink. The solicitor continued: "During the evening, his only recollection is actually vomiting."

Mr Norman said the defendant got a taxi with his girlfriend and there was an argument outside the police station.

Blackburn, of Rushton Street, Barrowford, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Parker Lane, Burnley, and possessing cocaine, on March 16th. He was fined £400, with a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.