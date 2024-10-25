Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 26-year-old Barnoldswick man who sexually assaulted a woman in her own home has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On November 5th, 2022, Zak Honeyman attended the same bonfire his victim was at in Barnoldswick. Honeyman propositioned her, but the victim rejected his advances.

The victim left the bonfire and after Honeyman persistently asked to walk her home, she reluctantly agreed. After convincing the victim to let him inside her home, Honeyman again propositioned her. She rejected his advances again. Honeyman then twice sexually assaulted her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sex offender Zak Honeyman

In a statement to the court, the victim wrote: “From the day it happened until now my life has changed dramatically and I have changed as a person.

“After I was sexually assaulted by Zak I moved in with my mum because I didn’t want to be on my own in my own house. I didn’t feel safe, and I just couldn’t understand what had happened. I wasn’t sleeping, I wasn’t eating, I was having daily panic attacks, migraines all day every day and being sick at the thought of what had happened to me. I was embarrassed and felt disgusting.”

Honeyman, of Weets View, Barnoldswick, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court.

On Wednesday, he was jailed for 18 months and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Hannah Dermody, of Burnley CID, said: “This was an appalling crime committed against a woman in her own home – a place she should be entitled to feel safe.

“Honeyman’s offending has clearly had a significant and long-lasting impact on her. I want to praise the victim for the bravery she has shown in reporting this crime to the police and the trust she placed in us to put Honeyman before the courts.”

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101. If a crime is in progress always call 999.