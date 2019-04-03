Banned motorist caught driving his Jaguar in Pendle while over the limit

A banned and over-the-limit driver who struck whilst on a suspended jail term, could end up behind bars.

Burnley magistrates heard how Muzzammil Iqbal was behind the wheel of a Jaguar on Whitehall Street, Nelson, after he had been ordered off the road.

He blew 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when tested. The legal limit is 35.

His offending put him in breach of eight weeks in prison, suspended for a year. Prosecutor Mrs Alex Mann said: "The defendant is at risk of custody."

The defendant's solicitor, Mr Nick Cassidy, told the court: "His last relevant conviction for driving was in 2015. He has made some real efforts in terms of his family life and some issues that he had."

Iqbal, of Fir Street, Nelson, admitted driving whilst disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and no insurance, on March 1st.

He was bailed until a hearing at Blackburn Magistrates ' Court, on May 14th and was given an interim driving ban.