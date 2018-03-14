Banned driver was seen getting into car at hotel

A “car obsessed” driver got behind the wheel while banned to treat his partner to a pre-Christmas stay at Burnley’s Holiday Inn, a court heard.



Wajid Khan (25) was caught on CCTV getting into a car at the hotel, before he drove less than a half-a-mile.

The town’s magistrates were told how Khan had been ordered off the road for four years in July, 2014 when he was locked up for driving whilst disqualified, dangerous driving and no insurance.

He was still banned until he took an extended retest and hadn’t.

Car wash worker Khan, of Gordon Street, Burnley, has now been given a 12-month ban, after admitting driving whilst disqualified in Pendle Way in the town and no insurance, last December 18th.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in custody, suspended for a year and was told to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Mr Dylan Bradshaw, defending, said Khan wanted to work in the motor industry. He continued: “I have told him “the more you continue to drive whilst disqualified, the further away will be the time you can drive legally”.

The defendant drove less than half- a -mile. The solicitor continued: “It probably would have been quicker to walk.”

Mr Bradshaw said “physically imposing,” Khan had previously been involved in the drugs trade. He had been applying for a number of jobs since his release from prison in December 2016.

The solicitor added: “He’s obsessed with cars.”

