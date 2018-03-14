Banned driver did not take ban seriously

A banned driver who got behind the wheel twice didn't realise how seriously the courts took the offence, a court heard.

Lee Marsden (23) had taken his friends to McDonald's on one occasion and admitted he was using his car to show off. The defendant, who struck early in the morning on both occasions, had not been able to resist peer pressure.

Marsden, who buys and sells cars, is a self-taught mechanic and has a "real passion" for vehicles, Burnley magistrates were told.

The defendant, who struck five weeks apart, had been banned under the totting up procedure.

Mr Ben Leech (defending) said Marsden didn't previously know how serious the offences were.

Marsden, of Clover Hill Road, Nelson, admitted driving whilst disqualified on January 19th and February 23rd.

He was given an eight week prison sentence, suspended for a year, with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement by the Bench, who told him they were giving him the opportunity to "get his act together." He was banned for six months and must pay a £115 victim surcharge.