Bacup woman arrested after 24 year old pedestrian dies at the scene of a collision

The death of a 24 year old pedestrian at the scene of a collision in Bacup has prompted Police to arrest a local woman.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the collision, which happened at around 1am this morning, on Market Street in Bacup.

A white Suzuki Alto is believed to have hit a 24 year old male pedestrian, adjacent to the Texaco service station.

READ MORE >>> Police hunting man over use of unauthorised bank card in Pendle



The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 19 year old woman from Bacup, was arrested by police on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

The driver was in a white Suzuki Alto.

Officers confirmed that she is currently in police custody.

The road reopened this morning following around three hours of investigation work by police.

Sgt Andy Ainsworth, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a fatal collision in Bacup."

“A man has died and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

The collision happened adjacent to the Texaco on Market Street.

“A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to support the man’s family."

READ MORE >>> Police want to reunite owners with items stolen from cars in Burnley



“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police to come forward."

"I am particularly interested in speaking to a group of males who stopped at the scene – they may have information useful to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 69 of June 17th.