Axe raid heroes

Courageous security guards fought off a man armed with an axe in a terrifying daylight attempted robbery in Burnley.

Shocked shoppers, including young families, watched on in horror on Saturday as a helmet-clad man threatened Loomis worker carrying a cash container which was to be used to fill up the cash machine at the Tesco Extra in Centenary Way.



The would-be robber approached the security guard carrying an axe, causing the worker to fall backwards on to the ground.



He then picked the box up and attempted to make off on a motorcycle parked around 20 yards away, but was chased by the brave guard who managed to grab the cash cassette back.



The suspect rode away from the scene up Centenary Way in the direction of Manchester Road. He is being sought be detectives who are appealing to the public.



DC Melissa Chadwick from Burnley Police said: “Thankfully the security guard suffered only minor injuries as a result of the fall to the floor and managed to recover the box which contained a significant amount of money.



“This incident happened in broad daylight at a busy supermarket and so I am hoping people will have seen something.



“There will have been lots of families and shoppers about and so I am directly appealing to those people, or anyone who was driving around the supermarket car park or was parked up around the time of the incident, especially those with any potential dash cam footage, to come forward.



“We believe the man responsible could have been in the area in the time leading up to the attempted robbery so I am also asking anyone who may have seen him, or anyone acting suspiciously in and around Centenary Way between 8-45 and 9-30am to speak to us.



“Lastly, if you know anything that you think may help us with our investigation, please get in touch.”



The offender is described as a white, around 6ft and was wearing a yellow high vis jacket and a motorcycle helmet which covered his full face.



Anyone with information can call DC Melissa Chadwick on 01282 472713 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 399 of November 18th.



Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.