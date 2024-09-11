Arrests made following burglary at Charter Walk Shopping Centre in Burnley
Police have arrested three men following a burglary at Charter Walk Shopping Centre in Burnley.
Officers were called to the centre yesterday (Tuesday) to reports of a burglary.
Household items, disposable BBQs, tins of chocolates and energy drinks to the value of £260 were taken.
Following CCTV enquiries, a 36 year-old man from Burnley, a 44 year-old man from Nelson and a 42 year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of burglary other than in a dwelling.
