Arrested man believed to have targeted cars in one area of Burnley

Police are asking residents in one area of Burnley to check if any items have been stolen from their cars.

The appeal came after police arrested a man at 5am today for vehicle interference near to Easdale Close in the Ightenhill area of Burnley.

He was found in possession of a bag containing £20 in loose change.

A police spokesman said: "We believe the money is from a number of cars parked in the area. We are appealing for nearby residents to check their cars and report any items, which may have been stolen overnight."