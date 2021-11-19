Arrest following rape of teenage girl in Burnley park

Police were called at 5-37pm on Tuesday (November 16th) to Scott Park following reports a teenage girl had been grabbed from behind and subjected to a serious sexual assault.

Following a number of enquiries, a 29-year-old man from Burnley has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. That relates to an incident where a woman reported being sexually assaulted whilst walking through a subway on Gannow Lane, Burnley.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of rape

He remains in custody at this time.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and are particularly keen to hear from anybody who was in or around the Scott Park area between 5-30pm and 5-45pm on Tuesday and saw anything suspicious. They also want to hear from anybody with mobile phone, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which could assist their enquiries.

Det. Chief Insp Derry Crorken, of East CID, said: “Although we have now made an arrest our enquiries remain very much ongoing. I would continue to ask anybody with information or footage which would assist our investigation to come forward.

“I appreciate this incident has caused concern in the community and we continue to have increased patrolled in the area.”

Call 101, quoting log 0727 of November17th, 2021. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.