Appeal over theft from car

Police are appealing for information after a man was arrested in Padiam

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested in connection to theft from a car.

At 6-30am on Saturday March 17th a man was witnessed causing damage and stealing items from a car on Hapton Road, Padiham.

After leaving the area the man involved was found at a house by police officers and was arested at 12-20pm for an offence of theft from a motor vehicle.

The man was searched and in his possession he had a pair of sunglasses and a smartphone which may be connected with other thefts in the area.

A police spokesman said: "If you have had any property stolen or have witnessed anything in the area please contact 101 with any in formation."

The man is still in custody and officers are continuing with enquiries.